1940s Coney Island 'freak shows' best legs contests

The way we were! Vintage photos show 1940s Coney Island bursting with beachgoers, 'freak shows' and best legs contests

The beach and boardwalk at Coney Island was a hotspot for New Yorkers in the 1940s - and remains so today

Vintage photographs show revelers young and old soaking up the sun and riding carnival rides

Freak Shows were often held on the boardwalk, with attractions including 'the fattest woman in Coney Island'

It was a troubling decade: America was a nation healing from the Great Depression, and had spent four years engaged in a war that would devastate millions worldwide.

But on the beaches of Coney Island, New Yorkers young and old could forget their worries for the day as they splashed in the sea, relaxed with their sweetheart in the sand or chowed down on a hot dog from the original Nathan's.

Antique photos from the 1940s - before, during and after America's involvement in the Second World War - illustrate the carefree summers of years past. It is an atmosphere that can still be found any given day on the famed boardwalk.

